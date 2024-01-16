We are now accepting large orders!

We're excited to announce that we are now accepting large orders! While we're still new to this, we're committed to meeting your needs and ensuring a great experience.





Before placing your order, please review the following carefully:





Minimum Quantity: 100+ piece orders ONLY.





Days We Bake: Orders can be placed for any day except Monday.





Order Deadline: Please submit your order at least 1 week before your event date.





Flavors: Our menu changes every month, so the available flavors will depend on your order date. We finalize our flavors two weeks in advance.





Delivery: A delivery fee will apply based on the delivery address.





For Orders Under 100 Pieces: We’re happy to fulfill smaller orders as well, but please note that delivery is not available for these orders. Pickup will be required.





Please review these details carefully before filling out the forms. We're here to cater to your needs and make your event a success!



