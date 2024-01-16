Custom Cake Order

PLEASE READ BEFORE ORDERING!



Orders can only be picked up Tuesday 5pm - 8pm/ Wed-Sat from 11am - 8pm/ Sun 11am - 6pm



Pre-order 3 days in advance.



We offer 2 sizes of sheet cakes, half size (4.5x6.5 inches) and full size (9x13 inches)



Flavors: Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake ($45/$80)

Extra strawberry decoration +$10

Ube Fresh Cream Cake ($45/$80)

Chubby Tiger Cake ($45/$80)

Banana Pudding Bomb Cake ($45/$80)

Gooey Chocolate Cake ($45/$80)





Pick up at SLC location only

NOT CONFIRMED UNTIL WE HAVE RESPONDED & CONFIRMED WITH YOU.