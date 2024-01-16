Custom Cake Order
PLEASE READ BEFORE ORDERING!
Orders can only be picked up Tuesday 5pm - 8pm/ Wed-Sat from 11am - 8pm/ Sun 11am - 6pm
Pre-order 3 days in advance.
We offer 2 sizes of sheet cakes, half size (4.5x6.5 inches) and full size (9x13 inches)
Flavors: Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake ($45/$80)
Extra strawberry decoration +$10
Ube Fresh Cream Cake ($45/$80)
Chubby Tiger Cake ($45/$80)
Banana Pudding Bomb Cake ($45/$80)
Gooey Chocolate Cake ($45/$80)
Pick up at SLC location only
NOT CONFIRMED UNTIL WE HAVE RESPONDED & CONFIRMED WITH YOU.