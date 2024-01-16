Chubby Baker Orem
Filled Donuts
- Thai Young Coconut Donut
Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.$4.85
- Hot Guava Donut
Our home made donut coated with Thai chili powder, sugar and Taijin with a filling of guava and cream cheese.$4.85
- Ube Cream Donut
Filled with ube or sweet purple yam from the Phillipines, people say it tasted like white chocolate with a hint of vanilla and pistachio.$4.85
- Ferrero Rocher Donut
Just like the candy, this donut is filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and glazed with Nutella. Topped off with some wafer crumbs and the candy itself.$4.85
- Strawberry & Cream Donut
Our fluffy donut filled with our home made strawberry sauce and chantilly cream. Topped off with three strawberry slices.$4.85
- Passionfruit Creamcheese Donut
Our award winning donut is filled with passionfruit creamcheese. Super tropical and summer$4.85
Ring Donuts
Monthly Special Donuts
Cake Boxes
- Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake Box
Japanese chiffon cake with home made fresh cream and fresh strawberry.$8.50
- Gooey Chocolate Cake Box
Our gooey chewy chocolate cake layered with our home made chocolate ganache$8.50
- Ube Fresh Cream Cake Box
Ube Chiffon cake layered with Ube yam and Ube fresh cream.$8.50
- Chubby Tiger Cake Box
Our chocolate cake layered with Biscoff sauce, fresh banana, fresh cream and Biscoff crumbs.$8.50
- Banana Pudding Bomb Cake$8.50
- Mango Fresh Cream Cake box (seasonal)
Fresh mango cake with Japanese style chiffon cake with mango fresh cream, cube mango and mango jelly.$10.50
Coffee
Tea
Fizz Drink
Matcha
Other Drinks
Smoothies
