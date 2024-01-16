Chubby Baker Orem
Package Deals
Filled Donuts
Thai Young Coconut Donut
Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.$4.85OUT OF STOCK
Hot Guava Donut
Our home made donut coated with Thai chili powder, sugar and Taijin with a filling of guava and cream cheese.$4.85
Ube Cream Donut
Filled with ube or sweet purple yam from the Phillipines, people say it tasted like white chocolate with a hint of vanilla and pistachio.$4.85
Ferrero Rocher Donut
Just like the candy, this donut is filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and glazed with Nutella. Topped off with some wafer crumbs and the candy itself.$4.85OUT OF STOCK
Passionfruit Cream cheese Donut
Our award winning donut is filled with passionfruit creamcheese. Super tropical and summer$4.85
Strawberry & Cream Donut
Our fluffy donut filled with our home made strawberry sauce and chantilly cream. Topped off with three strawberry slices.$4.85OUT OF STOCK
Ring Donut
Monthly Special Donuts
Cake Boxes
Chubby Tiger Cake Box
Our chocolate cake layered with Biscoff sauce, fresh banana, fresh cream and Biscoff crumbs.$8.50
Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake Box
Japanese chiffon cake with home made fresh cream and fresh strawberry.$8.50
Banana Pudding Bomb Cake$8.50
Ube Fresh Cream Cake Box
Ube Chiffon cake layered with Ube yam and Ube fresh cream.$8.50
Gooey Chocolate Cake Box
Our gooey chewy chocolate cake layered with our home made chocolate ganache$8.50
Chocolate Pistachio cake$8.50
Cake Shots
Pumpkin Spice Cake (Seasonal)
Moist pumpkin cake layered with our homemade pumpkin filling and cream cheese frosting.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Croffles
Smoothies
Drinks
Americano$4.00
Latte$5.00
Cloud Latte$5.75
Lavender Latte$5.50
Tiramisu Latte$5.75
Oreo Latte$5.75
Black Tonic (Ice Only)$5.50
Lavender Milk Tea$5.00
Black Current Tea$3.00
Thai Tea (Ice only)$5.75
Peach Tea (Ice only)$5.00
Matcha Ube$5.50
Matcha Latte$5.00
Matcha Espresso$5.85
Matcha Chocolate$5.85
Green Apple Fizz$5.00
Raspberry Peach Fizz$5.00
Peach Fizz$5.00
Raspberry Fizz$5.00
Passion Fruit Fizz$5.00
Pink Fizz$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Cream Soda$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Pink Drink (Ice only)$5.00
Korean Strawberry Milk (Ice only)$5.50
Ube Latte$5.00
Milk$3.00