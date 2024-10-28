Chubby Baker Orem
Package Deals
Filled Donuts
Thai Young Coconut Donut
Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.$4.85
Hot Guava Donut
Our home made donut coated with Thai chili powder, sugar and Taijin with a filling of guava and cream cheese.$4.85
Ube Cream Donut
Filled with ube or sweet purple yam from the Phillipines, people say it tasted like white chocolate with a hint of vanilla and pistachio.$4.85
Ferrero Rocher Donut
Just like the candy, this donut is filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and glazed with Nutella. Topped off with some wafer crumbs and the candy itself.$4.85
Passionfruit Cream cheese Donut
Our award winning donut is filled with passionfruit creamcheese. Super tropical and summer$4.85
Strawberry & Cream Donut
Our fluffy donut filled with our home made strawberry sauce and chantilly cream. Topped off with three strawberry slices.$4.85OUT OF STOCK
Ring Donut
Monthly Special Donuts
Blueberry Cheese Pie
Fluffy home made yeast raised donut filled will cream cheese and blueberry jam. Topped with salted butter glaze and graham cracker$5.15
Mango Sticky Rice Donut
Home made yeast raised donut filled with salted coconut cream, sweet sticky rice, mango puree and mango cubes$5.25
Mango Tajin Ring
Yeast raised ring donut topped with mango glaze and tajin.$2.75
Cake Boxes
Chubby Tiger Cake Box
Our chocolate cake layered with Biscoff sauce, fresh banana, fresh cream and Biscoff crumbs.$8.50
Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake Box
Japanese chiffon cake with home made fresh cream and fresh strawberry.$8.50
Banana Pudding Bomb Cake$8.50
Ube Fresh Cream Cake Box
Ube Chiffon cake layered with Ube yam and Ube fresh cream.$8.50
Gooey Chocolate Cake Box
Our gooey chewy chocolate cake layered with our home made chocolate ganache$8.50
Matcha Sweet Red Bean Cake$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Cake Shots
Pumpkin Spice Cake (Seasonal)
Moist pumpkin cake layered with our homemade pumpkin filling and cream cheese frosting.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Croffles
Smoothies
Drinks
Americano$4.00
Latte$5.00
Cloud Latte$5.75
Lavender Latte$5.50
Tiramisu Latte$5.75
Oreo Latte$5.75
Black Tonic (Ice Only)$5.50
Lavender Milk Tea$5.00
Black Current Tea$3.00
Thai Tea (Ice only)$5.75
Peach Tea (Ice only)$5.00
Matcha Ube$5.50
Matcha Latte$5.00
Matcha Espresso$5.85
Matcha Chocolate$5.85
Green Apple Fizz$5.00
Raspberry Peach Fizz$5.00
Peach Fizz$5.00
Raspberry Fizz$5.00
Passion Fruit Fizz$5.00
Pink Fizz$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Cream Soda$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Pink Drink (Ice only)$5.00
Korean Strawberry Milk (Ice only)$5.50
Ube Latte$5.00
Milk$3.00